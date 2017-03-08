Canada's last Tribal class destroyer taking final tour around Halifax harbour
HMCS Athabaskan returns to Halifax on October 30, 2014. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:01AM EST
HALIFAX - Canada's last destroyer is going on a final tour of Halifax harbour today after 44 years of service.
Ottawa announced over two years ago that HMCS Athabaskan would be retired along with three other Royal Canadian Navy ships.
Veterans who served aboard Athabaskan will be aboard the vessel as it completes its last circuit of the port where it was based.
The ship was commissioned in the early 1970s and was one of Canada's largest fighting ships for decades.
It was deployed during the Gulf War in 1990-91, delivered aid after Hurrican Katrina and was sent to a variety of international troublespots as part of Canada's NATO obligations.
Ottawa has announced a new class of 15 ships to replace the Tribal class destroyers and the Halifax class frigates.
