

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadians may be knee deep into tax season but it seems that those eager to file their returns early are currently unable to do so.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s online services -- including the service to file taxes -- have been down for “system maintenance” for more than 24 hours, with the agency providing no information why.

A notice on the website reads simply: “The CRA’s online services, including the ability to electronically file your taxes, are temporarily unavailable as a result of system maintenance. Please check this page for updates. Thank you for your patience.”

Canada Revenue Agency media relations advisor Lise Newton could provide CTVNews.ca with no further details on the reasons for the system outage, nor whether the “system maintenance” was scheduled or unexpected. Newton also declined to give a timeline on when the services might be restored.

A tweet sent by the agency around 4 p.m. Friday with a similar message as the CRA webpage has received dozens of angry responses from taxpayers, frustrated they can’t access the tax-filing service during tax time.

The agency’s French-language Twitter feed contains a similar message.