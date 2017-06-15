

CTVNews.ca Staff





Calgary police have identified the man who faces charges in connection with a voyeuristic Twitter account called “Canada Creep,” which posted images of unsuspecting women along with offensive captions.

Police say Jeffrey Robert Williamson, 42, of Calgary has officially been charged with three counts each of voyeurism and publication of voyeuristic recordings.

Williamson was arrested after police learned of the “Canada Creep” Twitter account on Monday. Some of the photos and videos posted include shots up women’s skirts.

Police allege the suspect filmed women without their knowledge, during a period of at least five years.

The Twitter account, which has since been suspended, had 17,000 followers. It posted images of women in public spaces and appeared to sexualize them by focusing on their body parts and adding lewd or offensive captions.

Anyone who has identified themselves as a victim in any of the images posted online is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.