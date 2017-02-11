

The Canadian Press





SINGAPORE - The Canadian High Commission in Singapore cancelled a Canada 150 event at the Botanic Gardens after an accident left one person dead.

The federal government says the person killed and four others injured were not Canadian.

The Singapore Straits Times reports that a tree uprooted 15 minutes before the start of the event celebrating the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The high commission offered its sympathy to the victims, and thanked those who came to the aid of the injured.