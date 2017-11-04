

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of Cambridge, Ont., got so frustrated about finding drug users’ discarded syringes and needles that they took matters their own hands, launching an online volunteer group to coordinate safe cleanups.

Improper disposal of needles has been an issue in Cambridge for more than a year, some residents say, with syringes often found littered behind businesses and schools. In March, a seven-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling on a hypodermic needle while playing in a park.

Virginia Maguire responded by launching “A Clean Cambridge” on Facebook. The group, which coordinates cleanup using proper biohazard bins, now has thousands of members.

The City of Cambridge has noticed the effort. Mayor Doug Craig told the group at a community cleanup day in October that the city would stop “worrying about jurisdictions” and send city workers to pick up needles on public property when residents call.

Mary-Jane Sherman, one of A Clean Cambridge’s founders, said it shouldn’t have the city taken so long to act.

“It wasn’t until people started doing things around the city that [Mayor Craig] stepped in to take action, and that’s the way people are going to see it,” Sherman said.

Sarah Sandaj, a mother of two, said A Clean Cambridge’s efforts make her feel as if it’s safe to go to the park again.

“There was a guy carrying garbage bags and biohazardous bins and it made me feel good that I can now bring my dog and my family down here,” Sandaj said.

Sherman said she’s glad the city is responding but also wants to see a long-term plan.

“Our kids have to grow up here,” she said. “We want a safe Cambridge.”

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Maleeha Sheikh