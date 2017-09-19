Calgary police say 'white power', swastika, on car investigated as hate crime
Investigators are treating the incident early Tuesday morning at a hate crime as well as an act of vandalism. (CPS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 2:54PM EDT
Calgary police say they are investigating graffiti found on a car as a hate crime.
Early this morning, officers saw smoke and fire coming from a parked BMW.
After the fire was put out, officers saw that 'white power' had been spray-painted in white on the hood of the car, a swastika was on the driver's side door and the numbers 666 were on the passenger side of the car.
Investigators are asking the public for information.
No information on the owner of the car will be released.
