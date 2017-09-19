

The Canadian Press





Calgary police say they are investigating graffiti found on a car as a hate crime.

Early this morning, officers saw smoke and fire coming from a parked BMW.

After the fire was put out, officers saw that 'white power' had been spray-painted in white on the hood of the car, a swastika was on the driver's side door and the numbers 666 were on the passenger side of the car.

Investigators are asking the public for information.

No information on the owner of the car will be released.