

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 33-year-old Calgary man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former common-law partner.

After approximately eight hours of deliberation, the jury reached its verdict in the trial of Kevin Rubletz on Wednesday night. According to Crown prosecutor Shane Parker, Jessica Rae Newman had been stabbed 75 times in a vehicle after finishing work.

Parker referred to the murder as a crime of passion, describing Rubletz and Newman’s on-and-off relationship as “tortured love,” CTV Calgary reports.

Newman disappeared just one day before a scheduled custody hearing for her son with Rubletz.

The 24-year-old was first reported missing after finishing work on March 10, 2015. Her decomposed remains were found months later near Airdrie, Alta in May, 2015.

Rhonda Stewart, Newman’s mother, says she’s glad the jury “saw through [Rubletz’s] lies,” but that there isn’t room for reparation in her heart.

“I’m glad it’s coming to a close, but I’m never going to be satisfied that he’ll get what he deserves,” Stewart told CTV Calgary.

Defence attorney Brendan Miller said he’s confident the jury gave the defence due consideration.

“People really cared about Jessica, she had an impact on the world,” Parker said. “When she went missing, people noticed. She mattered.”

Second-degree murder convictions carry a statutory life sentence. But Rubletz’s lawyers hope the delay in bringing the case to trial and an attack he suffered in remand will be factors in his eligibility for parole.

A date for sentencing will be scheduled on Jan. 12, 2018.

With a report from CTV Calgary