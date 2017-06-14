

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 42-year-old Calgary man has been arrested in connection with a Twitter account called “Canada Creep,” where images of unsuspecting women were posted alongside lewd and offensive captions.

Calgary Police have not released the suspect’s identity, but they allege that he filmed women for at least five years without their knowledge.

Staff Sgt. Cory Dayley said police learned of the account on Monday after receiving a complaint about the photos and videos, some of which include shots up women’s skirts.

The account was filled with images of women in public spaces. The images and videos appear to sexualize the women, unbeknownst to them, by focusing on a body part and including offensive or lewd captions.

The account boasted 17,000 followers, but was inaccessible Wednesday morning as it appeared to be suspended.

Investigators identified the suspect based on a public tip and arrested the man on Tuesday. He is facing six voyeurism-related charges in connection with three incidents and is expected to be formally charged Thursday, Dayley said.

There could be even more charges as investigators sift through years’ worth of Twitter posts, Dayley said. Several electronic devices have been seized, and police said they may identify more victims.

"It could take weeks, if not months to go through it," he said Wednesday. "We have images and videos dating back to at least 2012 right now and, as we dig deeper, we may find that it goes back further."

Many of the images and video appear to have been recorded on major thoroughfares or in malls and parks in Calgary.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Brad MacLeod and The Canadian Press