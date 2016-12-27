Calgary-bound Air Canada flight diverts to Winnipeg after complaints about heat
An Air Canada Airbus A320-200 to a gate at Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 4:18PM EST
WINNIPEG - An Air Canada flight made an unscheduled landing in Winnipeg after the airline says the cabin became too warm.
Airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says in an email that the Airbus A321 was on its way from Toronto to Calgary on Monday night when it experienced trouble with the heating and air-conditioning system.
Fitzpatrick says eight passengers reported feeling unwell, so the aircraft diverted to Winnipeg where emergency services met the aircraft.
He says the affected customers were examined at the airport and were cleared.
The 184 passengers who were on the flight were put up in hotels, and the plane took off for Calgary on Tuesday morning.
