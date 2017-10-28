

CTVNews.ca Staff





RCMP in British Columbia are asking for the public’s help in finding an eight-week-old pit bull puppy and the two men who allegedly stole him last month.

In a statement released on Friday, Surrey RCMP said the dog was posted for sale online last month and the owner had arranged a meeting with a potential buyer on Sept. 28.

At the meeting in Fleetwood Park in Surrey, police say the two men accosted the victim. Police say one man grabbed Tank and fled while the other took the woman's cellphone and punched her in the face.

The pair was seen leaving in a car that was possibly a brown Toyota Tercel.

Police in B.C. say this is not the first time they’ve seen a robbery from an online classified ad. They’re asking people to be vigilant when selling items online.

“Police recommend being extremely careful when buying or selling merchandise online and meeting up with unknown persons. To reduce your likelihood of becoming a victim to a personal robbery have a friend go with you and meet in a very public place.”

Police are seeking the identity of the suspects and the location of the puppy.

The suspects are described as South Asian males in their 20’s. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with “Crooks” and a picture of Monopoly’s “Rich Uncle Pennybags” on it. The other suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt and pullover red hoody.

Tank is a black pit bull with white accents on his chest, feet and chin. He also has a very distinctive small white line that runs over his nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

With files from CTV Vancouver