A Ferrari driver’s need for speed will go unfulfilled for quite some time, after his vehicle was impounded and his licence suspended for doing more than twice the speed limit in B.C.

The suspect was caught driving at 210 kilometres an hour on the Lions Gate Bridge in Vancouver.

The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in September to face several charges under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act, including a charge of excessive speeding.

His vehicle has been impounded for 60 days and his licence suspended for 16 months.