A flipped bus caused traffic headaches on Canada's busiest highway Thursday.

An empty charter coach crashed into a median about 10 a.m. and slid on its side, spreading debris across the collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Avenue Road. The driver was ejected and taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to the OPP. No other vehicles were involved.

The collector lanes were closed and traffic was diverted for more than four hours.

