Bus rollover closes lanes of westbound 401 in Toronto
CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 11:36AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:07PM EDT
A flipped bus caused traffic headaches on Canada's busiest highway Thursday.
An empty charter coach crashed into a median about 10 a.m. and slid on its side, spreading debris across the collector lanes of Hwy. 401 at Avenue Road. The driver was ejected and taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to the OPP. No other vehicles were involved.
The collector lanes were closed and traffic was diverted for more than four hours.
With a report from CTV Toronto
