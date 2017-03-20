

The Canadian Press





NEWCASTLE, Ont. -- Police are looking for a suspect after a bus driver was assaulted on Sunday night in Newcastle, Ont.

Police say witnesses reported that the driver had unsuccessfully attempted to wake a passenger who was passed out on the upper level of the bus at a GO Transit stop.

After the driver returned to the front of the bus, it's alleged the man woke up and began yelling at the driver and kicking the cash box.

Durham regional police say the driver was punched in the head several times and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as 18 to 23 years old, with a thin build, blue eyes and glasses.