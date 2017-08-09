Burns and blindness: Toxic giant hogweed plant spreading in Canada
Giant Hogweed is shown in this photo released by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 10:16AM EDT
It can cause third-degree burns and even permanent blindness -- and it's spreading.
Giant hogweed is cutting a wider swath in B.C. and Ontario, and the Nature Conservancy of Canada is urging people across the country to document sightings of the towering green plant with large umbels of white flowers.
Dan Kraus, a biologist with the conservancy, says the invasive species likely arrived in Canada in the 1940s as an ornamental plant and can now be found in the Atlantic provinces, Quebec, Ontario and B.C.
Its clear sap can cause blistering third-degree burns and even permanent blindness if it touches the body and is then exposed to the sun, through a phototoxic reaction.
Kraus says there is also a concern about a loss of native biodiversity, as giant hogweed is an aggressive plant that can outcompete native plants and spread -- especially when it grows near rivers and streams and its seeds are carried downstream.
He says the conservancy is asking people to document sightings of the invasive plant through apps such as iNaturalist, which helps scientists understand how the plants are spreading and identifies areas they need to be eradicated.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Halifax police arrest Hells Angels member in 'significant hit' to biker gang
- A back road to hope: U.S. immigrants stream over into Canada
- Soldiers to help deal with crush of asylum seekers
- Derek Saretzky to face sentencing for triple murder
- Police in Surrey, B.C., investigate three shootings in less than 12 hours