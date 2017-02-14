

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Several buildings have been evacuated in midtown Toronto as firefighters battle a massive blaze that so far hasn't injured anyone.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says The Badminton and Racquet Club is at risk of collapsing and he is worried about the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings, including a condominium next door.

More than 100 firefighters are on scene at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West after being called out around 9:20 a.m.

Pegg is warning onlookers to stay away from the area, which is closed to traffic.

He says it is a very difficult and hazardous fire.

Capt. David Eckerman previously said part of the roof of the Racquet Club had collapsed and they needed Toronto Water to boost water pressure to help battle the blaze.