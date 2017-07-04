

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A man from British Columbia is facing a murder charge in Calgary's 16th homicide of last year.

Police say the body of Calvin Timothy Brooker, who was 57, was discovered in a southeast alley by a passerby on Sept. 1.

Investigators believe he died in a nearby home before his body was moved.

They also think Brooker and the suspect were known to one another and that a fight inside the home led to his death.

Dennis Jan Sorge, a 33-year-old Terrace resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.