British Columbia man, 33, charged in months-old Calgary homicide case
Insp. Don Coleman with the Major Crimes Section says they are interviewing a number of people in connection with Cal Brooker's murder.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 10:43AM EDT
CALGARY -- A man from British Columbia is facing a murder charge in Calgary's 16th homicide of last year.
Police say the body of Calvin Timothy Brooker, who was 57, was discovered in a southeast alley by a passerby on Sept. 1.
Investigators believe he died in a nearby home before his body was moved.
They also think Brooker and the suspect were known to one another and that a fight inside the home led to his death.
Dennis Jan Sorge, a 33-year-old Terrace resident, has been charged with second-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Indigenous woman hit with trailer hitch dies from injuries
- Terror charges laid against Toronto woman arrested after golf club attack: RCMP
- Squirrel poutine, anyone? Quebec hunter pushes for legal squirrel hunt
- Lost dog returned to B.C. owner with three nails in its head
- Former inmates to testify in trial challenging indefinite solitary confinement