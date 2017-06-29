

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's minority Liberal government has lost a non-confidence vote in the legislature, setting the stage for the NDP to govern or for an election.

No members of the legislature broke ranks as the Greens backed the New Democrat's non-confidence motion to defeat Premier Christy Clark's government.

The Liberals lost the vote 44-42.

What happens now will be up to Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon, who has to decide whether to allow NDP Leader John Horgan to try to form government or dissolve the legislature, prompting an election.

Clark, whose Liberals have held power for 16 years, made an impassioned plea to members of the legislature before the vote.

In a bid to remain in power, the Liberals adopted NDP and Green promises from last month's election in their throne speech including higher social assistance rates, banning corporate, union and third-party donations to political parties, spending more on childcare and increasing the carbon tax.