

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say the man who caused a rush-hour traffic jam by climbing the bridge between Surrey and New Westminster, B.C., was likely under the influence of crystal meth at the time.

The disruption started Monday at approximately 5:40 p.m. PT, when a man was seen venturing out onto the steel beams under the Pattullo Bridge, which stretches 1.2 kilometres over the Fraser River. His presence halted SkyTrain service for 50 minutes and caused the bridge to shut down to cars for 20 minutes, transit officials said.

He was taken into custody after climbing down from the bridge, and police say they found what they suspect to have been crystal meth on him.

"This man was very high and delusional," Anne Drennan, a spokesperson for Vancouver Transit Police, told CTV Vancouver. "It was a very dangerous situation," she added. "He could have died any number of different ways."

Clayton Morris Lambert, 57, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000 on Tuesday in connection with the incident. He apologized repeatedly in court, and explained that he wanted to climb the bridge because it looked easy. Lambert said he wasn't thinking right at the time, and he didn't mean to ruin everybody's day.

"You can imagine how frustrated people were by this," Drennan said.

The court also heard that Lambert was seen trying to pry the SkyTrain doors open from the inside because he felt hot and wanted some air.

A medical assessment found that mental health was not an issue in the case, police said.

Lambert was handed a one-year suspended sentence. The judge ruled he is not allowed to use any bridges, unless he is on a sidewalk or in a car.

With files from CTV Vancouver