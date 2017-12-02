Breakaway barge carrying millions of litres of fuel to be towed from B.C. to Alaska
The Jake Shearer tug and fuel barge leave Heiltsuk territory on Dec. 2, 2017. (Robert Reid / Heiltsuk Tribal Council)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 7:33PM EST
BELLA BELLA, B.C. - A British Columbia First Nation is breathing a sigh of relief as a barge carrying millions of litres of fuel was removed from its harbour on the central coast.
The barge broke away from a U.S.-registered tugboat, the Jake Shearer, southwest of Bella Bella last Sunday.
Heiltsuk Chief Councillor Marilyn Slett says it's "terrifying" to consider the damage that could have been caused if a spill occurred.
The barge was carrying 12.5 million litres of diesel and gasoline, which Slett says is four times the volume initially estimated.
Another tugboat was brought in earlier this week to help in completing the tow to Alaska.
The Heiltsuk experienced a significant diesel spill last year when a tug ran aground off the coast, and Slett says she wants vessels regulated out of her community's waters for good.
Incident #JakeShearer: Tug and barge have been cleared by @Transport_gc and safely proceeding to port of Ketchikan, Alaska. We will continue to monitor while tug and barge remain in Canadian waters. @SpillsInfoBC @VicJRCC_CCCOS— Canadian Coast Guard (@CCG_GCC) December 2, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 9-year-old Syrian refugee dies after being hit bus in B.C.
- Canadian swimmer battles severe hypothermia to cross Strait of Magellan
- Breakaway barge carrying millions of litres of fuel to be towed from B.C. to Alaska
- Homicide unit investigating death of 22-year-old Toronto woman
- Montreal explorers discover Ice Age-era cave under the city