

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling over a railing at Niagara Falls.

Niagara Parks Police Service officials told local media that the boy had been sitting on the railing along the gorge while his mother took a photo. According to reports, the boy adjusted his position on the railing, lost his balance and fell backward.

The boy fell 30 to 60 metres, a spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded to the incident, which happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The child was transported to McMaster Children’s hospital in Hamilton by helicopter.

The boy’s injuries were considered to be critical at the scene, but Niagara Regional Police later described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident.

With files from CTV Toronto's Joshua Freeman