Boy, 4, in serious condition after dogs attack in Calgary
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 6:38PM EST
CALGARY - Police say a four-year-old boy has been taken to a Calgary hospital after being bitten by at least two large dogs.
Officers got a call that a child had been bitten in the backyard of a home in the 0 to 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E., around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the child was in serious condition.
Calgary Animal Services and police are investigating.
More News from Canada
- Exclusive: IP address at Ontario power utility linked to alleged Russian hacking
- Boy, 4, in serious condition after dogs attack in Calgary
- Man, teen facing 39 charges in Toronto attempted murder and robbery case
- Alberta man who killed two seniors didn't have rights violated in jail: judge
- Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have heard of': aviation expert