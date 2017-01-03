

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Police say a four-year-old boy has been taken to a Calgary hospital after being bitten by at least two large dogs.

Officers got a call that a child had been bitten in the backyard of a home in the 0 to 100 block of Castleridge Way N.E., around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the child was in serious condition.

Calgary Animal Services and police are investigating.