Boy, 4, dies after being struck by vehicle in remote First Nation
Police tape is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 1:24PM EST
FORT HOPE, Ont. -- Nishnawbe Aski police say they're investigating the death of a young boy on a First Nation approximately 385 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.
They say four-year-old Issac Waboose was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sunday evening in Eabametoong First Nation.
He was taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.
A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Toronto.
Nishnawbe Aski police and provincial police traffic collision investigators are probing the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Man, teen facing 39 charges in Toronto attempted murder and robbery case
- Alberta man who killed two seniors didn't have rights violated in jail: judge
- Homicide marks arrival of 2017 in northern Sask. community
- Boy, 4, dies after being struck by vehicle in remote First Nation
- Possibility of guns draws strong police presence outside Sask. home