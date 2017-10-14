Boy, 4, dead, after fire in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Published Saturday, October 14, 2017 12:11PM EDT
DUNHAM, Que. - A four-year-old boy has died in a fire that destroyed a home in Quebec's Eastern Townships region last night.
Quebec provincial police say the boy's mother and a two-year-old boy escaped and were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
Police say the fire broke out around midnight in a home in Dunham, about an hour southeast of Montreal.
The woman heard the smoke detectors and was able to get out with her younger son, but lost the older one in the thick smoke.
Police from four neighbouring municipalities were called to help local fire fighters put out the blaze, whose cause is still unknown.
The boy's father not at home during the fire but was later taken to hospital and treated for shock.
A 4-year-old boy perished in a fire in Dunham, QC. The house had working smoke detectors. The boy got lost in the thick smoke. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/LFbKslxJ1j— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) October 14, 2017
