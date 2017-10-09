

The Canadian Press





THOMPSON, Man. - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Manitoba after police allege a threat was made on social media.

RCMP say they received a report Saturday from R.D. Parker Collegiate in Thompson that a student made serious threats towards the school.

Police say they were able to quickly identify and locate the suspect, who they say they arrested for uttering threats.

The boy has since been released and will appear in court in Thompson.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says police are continuing to work with R.D. Parker Collegiate and are taking steps to ensure the students and staff are safe at school.

Police are continuing to investigate.