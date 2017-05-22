

The Canadian Press





GANDER, N.L. -- A 14-year-old boy has drowned after a canoe was overturned in a pond in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Police say three teens were canoeing in Vardy's Pond near Gander when the boat tipped over on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say two boys, 14 and 16, swam to shore and were sent to a hospital.

They say the third boy couldn't make it to land.

Rescue workers searched the water until the boy's body was found.

Police say the investigation of the incident is ongoing.