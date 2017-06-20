Boy, 12, dies in southwestern Ontario farm accident
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 12:19PM EDT
PERTH EAST, Ont. -- Police say a 12-year-old boy has died in a farming accident in a barn in southwestern Ontario.
Ontario provincial police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Township of Perth East, near London, Ont.
The OPP say paramedics took the boy to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They say the cause of death has not yet been determined, but they've ruled out foul play.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday.
