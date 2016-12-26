

CTVNews.ca Staff





With blizzards and freezing rain lashing the country, Environment Canada issued severe weather warnings for large swathes of British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick on Monday, as well as for smaller portions of Alberta and Nova Scotia.

As much as 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Vancouver area on Monday while the Fraser Valley and the Kootenays are expecting similar dumps of snow. Winds as high as 90 km/h are also expected to blast through much of Vancouver Island and the province’s Central Coast.

In Manitoba, blizzard, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for almost the entire southern third of the province. Heavy snow of 20 to 30 centimetres, the bulk of which has already fallen, will blanket the area. With low visibility and blowing snow, major roads have been closed across the province, including large portions of Manitoba Highway 1, the province’s leg of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Freezing rain mixed with snow and ice pellets is also battering much of the southern portions of Ontario and Quebec. While this weather system transitioned to rain Monday afternoon in southern Ontario, southern Quebec and areas near the Ottawa Valley might not be as lucky, with five to ten millimetres of dangerous ice accretion expected by nightfall. The low pressure system, which is working its way from Ontario to Quebec, will also reach New Brunswick in the evening. Snow, ice pellets and freezing is expected to lash much of the province before turning into rain Tuesday morning.

Winter storm warnings have also been issued for much of northern Ontario, with low visibility and snowfall as much as 30 centimetres expected across the region.

Due to strong winds, snow and/or freezing rain, Air Canada issued travel alerts for cities such as Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Vancouver on Monday, warning that flights could be delayed or cancelled. Change fees for affected cities have been waived.

Porter Airlines and WestJet have also issued similar weather-related travel advisories.