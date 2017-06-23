Bono, The Edge to perform at Parliament Hill for Canada Day
Bono of U2 performs at the Innocence + Experience Tour at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on May 26, 2015. (Invision / Rich Fury)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 3:24PM EDT
OTTAWA -- U2 band members Bono and the Edge will perform one song at next week's Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa, a spokeswoman for the Department of Canadian Heritage confirmed to The Canadian Press Friday.
The Irish rockers will perform around noon at the July 1 Canada 150 festivities on Parliament Hill.
"It's a beautiful (Canada) Day!" Heritage Minister Melanie Joly tweeted Friday, referencing one of the band's biggest hits.
Officials predict upwards of 450,000 people could descend on Parliament Hill and venues in the capital for the massive event.
Other artists set to perform on Parliament Hill that day include Gordon Lightfoot, Walk Off the Earth, Dean Brody, Serena Ryder and Alessia Cara.
U2 will perform in Cleveland that night as part of "The Joshua Tree" tour.
Exciting news! Look forward to seeing U2! It's a beautiful (Canada) Day! #Canada150 #CanadaDay https://t.co/OqeMzZGVSz— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 23, 2017
