Body pulled from water behind 24 Sussex Dr.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 12:39PM EDT
Emergency crews pulled a body from the river near 24 Sussex Dr. on Tuesday morning after a fisherman spotted it floating in the water.
Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release they were notified around 9:30 am about a person in the Ottawa River. A full water rescue response from Ottawa Fire Services was dispatched, along with police and paramedics.
While 24 Sussex is the official residence of the prime minister, Justin Trudeau and his family are currently staying at the Rideau Cottage while the main residence undergoes renovations.
No details are known about the person who was removed from the water.
Ottawa police are investigating and said a coroner has been called.
With files from CTV Ottawa
