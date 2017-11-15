Body of woman found in St. John's ruled a homicide
36-year-old Victoria Head is seen in this image distributed by police. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 8:05AM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the discovery of a woman's body in St. John's is now being treated as a homicide.
The body of 36-year-old Victoria Head was found by a member of the public on Saturday morning (on Oxen Pond Road).
The RNC says an autopsy has determined that Head's death was a homicide, but the manner in which she died has not been released.
Police say investigators believe that the woman may have been involved in the sex trade, which may be connected to her death.
The RNC says it's not yet know if the location where the body was found is where the murder occurred.
