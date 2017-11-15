

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the discovery of a woman's body in St. John's is now being treated as a homicide.

The body of 36-year-old Victoria Head was found by a member of the public on Saturday morning (on Oxen Pond Road).

The RNC says an autopsy has determined that Head's death was a homicide, but the manner in which she died has not been released.

Police say investigators believe that the woman may have been involved in the sex trade, which may be connected to her death.

The RNC says it's not yet know if the location where the body was found is where the murder occurred.