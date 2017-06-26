Body of what may be missing northern Alberta hunter found on river bank
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 11:39AM EDT
FORT CHIPEWYAN, Alta. -- The body of what is believed to be one of four men who disappeared during a hunting trip in northern Alberta more than two months ago has been located.
RCMP in Fort Chipewyan say the body was discovered on the weekend on the bank of the Rocher River, about eight kilometres north of where a boat carrying the hunters was located.
A tentative identification has been made and an autopsy was to be done Monday in Edmonton.
Police have said Walter Ladoucer, Andrew Ladoucer, Keanan Cardinal and Keith Marten set out April 24 for an area near Fort Chipewyan known as Devil's Gate.
Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.
The bodies of two of the men have previously been recovered.
