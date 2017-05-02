

The Canadian Press





FORT CHIPEWYAN, Alta. -- Searchers have discovered a second body in their quest to find four men who disappeared during a hunting trip last month in northeastern Alberta.

RCMP say the body was recovered just before 5:00 p.m. Monday from the Rocher River.

The man's name has not been released, but police say an autopsy will be done in Edmonton at a later date.

RCMP divers, volunteers and others are continuing to search for the two remaining men.

The body of Walter Ladouceur, a 42-year-old resident of Fort Chipewyan, was recovered Sunday from the same river.

The four men left April 23 for an area north Fort Chipewyan and their boat was found days later on the river, which flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.