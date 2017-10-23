

The Canadian Press





VERNON, B.C. - Police say human remains have been discovered on a rural property north of Vernon, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says in a release that officers were executing a search warrant at the property on Saturday when the remains were found.

No details about the remains have been released and Moskaluk says the matter is being treated as suspicious.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are both investigating.

Moskaluk says the search of the rural property is ongoing.