

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in an alleyway in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The man, believed to be approximately 35 years of age, was found in an alley near Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street just before 7 a.m. local time, according to police.

The scene was taped off for 12 hours on Wednesday as investigators took photos and gathered evidence.

Const. Caroline De Kloet told CTV Toronto that police typically cordon off a large area so they don’t miss anything before the public is allowed back in.

It’s unknown how long the body had been in the laneway before it was discovered. Police said they’re still trying to determine the cause of death.

Police said they’re expecting the results of a post mortem on Thursday.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong