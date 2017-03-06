

CTVNews.ca





Canada's top Mountie is retiring.

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson has spent more than five years in the post out of a 32-year career with the force.

Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News correspondent Michel Boyer that Paulson, who was appointed to the post under the Harper government in 2011, will step down on June 30.

Paulson announced his retirement through an internal email sent force-wide Monday morning but the Mounties have not made an official announcement.

There is no word as yet on Paulson’s reasons for stepping down. His announcement comes amid questions about Paulson’s handling of misconduct charges among officers, claims of sexual harassment and mental health issues among its employees.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness tweeted Monday morning: "Thank you @CommrPaulson for your decades of service and your dedication to protecting the safety of Canadians."

In his email to RCMP employees, Paulson says he believes the time has come to focus more on his family and that it has been a profound honour and privilege to serve with them.

Paulson acknowledges there are still persistent internal issues to deal with, along with safety and training questions arising from the murder of Mounties in Moncton in 2014.

-with files from The Canadian Press