

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A blind woman who said she was robbed by a stranger she bonded with during a bus trip from Sudbury to Toronto is overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness since she shared her story with CTV News.

The woman, identified only as “Sally,” has received more than the $800 she said was stolen after she agreed to help her bus trip seatmate by offering to share her hotel room with the woman for a night.

“The people in Toronto are unbelievable. They have a lot of heart,” Sally said on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign started by her daughter raised more than $3,500 in a single day. A Toronto Police officer from 31 Division drove Sally to the medical appointment she travelled from Sudbury to attend. A bus driver who regularly takes Sally into the city also pooled together some money with his colleagues.

Richard Haynes, who lives down the street from the Comfort Inn where the incident took place, was so moved by Sally’s story that he wanted to personally reimburse the $800 she lost.

“When I heard her voice, and what she’d gone through, and how traumatized she was, I said, ‘You know what, I’m in a position to help this lady out,’” he said. “I think she was very moved by it. I really didn’t want to take up too much of her time, but to just let her know, ‘Hey listen, I’m restoring your faith in humanity.’”

Toronto Police are reviewing security video from the bus, the terminal, and the hotel to get a description of the suspect. Sally said the woman fled the lobby in a cab after abruptly leaving her suite, saying she was going to the vending machines.

“(It) seemed weird, so I went and checked my jacket and my wallet. All my money was gone,” she told CTV Toronto on Tuesday.

Sally admits if things didn’t turn out as well as they did she would feel too afraid to return to the city.

“We are not all bad,” Haynes said. “There are some good people out there who will do good things.”

With a report from CTV Toronto