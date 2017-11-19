

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





NORTH BAY, Ont. - The historic log cabin where the first quintuplets to survive more than a few days were born is now on the move.

The birthplace of the Dionne quintuplets is being hauled from its current location near a highway in North Bay, Ont., to a spot in the city's downtown.

The move is the culmination of a yearlong grassroots campaign to keep the home in North Bay, an effort that started after officials proposed transferring the cabin to a nearby community and handing any related artifacts to museums and universities.

The two surviving quintuplets, Cecile and Annette Dionne, threw their support behind the campaign, arguing the city had a moral obligation to safeguard the home and its legacy.

A spokesman for the 83-year-old sisters says they are proud to see the landmark preserved and grateful to those who rallied to save it.

But Carlo Tarini says the sisters hope governments will step up to ensure consistent funding so the home can reopen and continue to operate as a museum.