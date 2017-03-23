

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two capybaras who became celebrities last summer in Toronto when they went on the lam for weeks are now proud parents.

High Park Zoo in Toronto’s west end has announced that the rodent couple, dubbed “Bonnie and Clyde” for their daring escape last May, are now parents to three “energetic capybabies.”

The male and female rodents, which resemble oversized four-legged beavers, captured the imaginations of Torontonians last May when they broke out of the zoo, sparking a search that lasted weeks.

Amused Torontonians created the hashtag “CapybaraWatch” over social media, which turned the animals into celebrities of the furry kind.

In a cheeky “birth announcement,” High Park Zoo said the couple credits their “long time apart this summer wandering the wilderness of Toronto’s High Park for the kindling of their passion, and now have three adorable pups to show for it.”

The announcement went on to say that “amateur capybara-wrangler and Toronto Mayor, John Tory, was seen inspecting the fences at the Zoo to ensure the newest members of the family won’t follow in their parents’ pawprints.”