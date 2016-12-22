

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new law passed by U.S. Congress will make it easier passengers to clear customs before leaving Canada at several locations -- once Canadian Parliament passes its own so-called “preclearance” bill.

The U.S. government enacted their Canadian border bill earlier this month, but the Canadian legislation, known as Bill C-23, has not been made law yet. Both Canada’s Conservative and Liberal governments have been working with the Obama administration to implement the changes over the years.

The latest agreement was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama who agreed to sites for preclearance pilot projects.

Once Bill C-23 becomes law, the agreement between the two countries is expected to expand the number of land, rail, marine and airports offering pre-clearance in Canada.

"Preclearance is a win-win for enhanced security and prosperity on both sides of the border," David MacNaughton, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., tweeted on Dec. 15, the day the bill was passed by the U.S. Senate.

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press