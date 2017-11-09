Big, burly Newfoundland guys in mermaid tails a global hit for a good cause
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- They're bearded, they're burly and they're wearing sparkly mermaid tails.
A group of men posing as "merb'ys" to raise cash for a Newfoundland therapy service has become a global hit.
Increasing orders for their 2018 calendar of photos by the sea, at a barber shop and in a pumpkin patch are coming in from around the world.
It's all an effort by the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club to raise money for Spirit Horse NL.
The service builds mental health and life skills for children and adults as they ride and care for horses.
Merb'ys combines two words -- mermaid and b'y -- the Newfoundland term for boy or buddy.
Order your own #merbys2018 calendar! #yyt #nl #merbys2018 https://t.co/1tZOUqlWXW pic.twitter.com/IY1pjrkBe0— NL BMC (@NL_BeardClub) November 2, 2017
Wayne the MerB'y is waiting for you in the pages of the #merbys2018 calendar! Available for pre-order here: https://t.co/tc75sNtevX #yyt #nl pic.twitter.com/uISb3i0TV8— NL BMC (@NL_BeardClub) November 1, 2017
