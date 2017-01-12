Wouldn't it be great if everybody followed the rules and didn't cut corners to get ahead? If drivers knew when to properly merge lanes, and nobody ever blocked anyone else out?

Alas, that world probably doesn't exist, but if it did it sure would make traffic flow faster, according to the Alberta Motor Association.

The AMA suggests heavy traffic congestion could be reduced by as much as 40 per cent if all drivers properly followed the "zipper" rule at a traffic bottleneck.

The rule calls for drivers approaching the end of a lane to line up right to the bottleneck, and for drivers in both lanes to alternate right-of-way. One driver on the left enters, then the driver on the right, and so on.

The AMA says the zipper rule is a more effective alternative to the common split between "line-uppers," who change lanes as soon as they see the bottleneck, and "cheaters," who race past the lineup and merge at the last possible moment.

The AMA says the zipper method not only decreases traffic congestion, but also reduces the speed differential between lanes, which can foster "a sense of fairness that all lanes are moving at the same rate." In other words, the zipper merge helps keep the frustration to a minimum for all drivers involved.

According to the AMA, "cheating" is essentially the right way to go in heavy traffic, but the effectiveness of the zipper rule only works if "line-uppers" also follow the alternating pattern. If those in line pretend to have tunnel vision, or if they speed up rather than letting someone in from the other lane, the zipper falls apart.

"When traffic isn't backed up and an early merge makes sense, drivers should do so," Jeff Kasbick, vice-president of government and stakeholder relations for AMA, said in a statement. "But in times of heavy congestion, using both lanes – followed by an orderly zipper merge – improves safety and efficiency."

Drivers in Calgary spend an average of 18 extra minutes stuck in traffic every day, the AM said.

The AMA's zipper rule recommendation comes on the heels of a study released by the Canadian Automobile Association, which identified the 20 worst bottlenecks in Canada. Ten of the worst spots, including the top two, were located in Toronto, while five were identified in Montreal and four were in Vancouver. Quebec City also had one of the worst bottlenecks in the country.

The CAA report concluded that bottlenecks are the single greatest factor slowing down traffic flow, ahead of collisions, weather and construction.

So next time you hit a bottleneck in traffic, give the zipper merge a try and see how far it gets you. (At least, until someone else breaks the rules. Then it's every man, woman and teenager for themselves.)