

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who unveiled his "Medicare For All" bill last month, spoke about healthcare at a University of Toronto event on Oct. 29.

Sanders, who has been a strong advocate for free healthcare, used Sunday’s speech as an opportunity to promote and encourage free healthcare access for all, including pharmaceuticals and dental care.

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege,” he told the audience. “How a society deals with healthcare is more than medicine, it’s more than technology, it’s about values.”

Sanders, who ran against Hillary Clinton in last year’s Democratic presidential nominee race, touched on the problems with U.S. healthcare and what the U.S. can learn from Canada.

The U.S. senator warned Canadians about what he calls the perils of letting billionaires like the Koch brothers buy political parties for their own agenda. His speech also encouraged people to challenge the powerful and ask the tough questions.

“Change never happens from the top down. Real change always happens from the bottom on up and as all of you know that change never takes place easily,” Sanders said.

He was later joined by Canadian physician Danielle Martin, who rose to Internet fame in 2014 after a clip of her response at a U.S. Senate subcommittee looking at health care systems around the world went viral.