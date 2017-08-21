A British Columbia mother says a black bear followed her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter up a staircase and through a patio doorway into their home on Saturday.

Elery Froude of Gibsons, B.C., says she first was alerted to the presence of the bear inside her home around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when her daughter said “Mom, look!”

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do now?’” she said. “That was when my friend turned around and said, ‘Get the kids and get them in the bedroom.’”

Froude locked herself and her children in a bedroom while the friend attempted to scare the bear away by yelling, banging pots. He also used a chair to push it back.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say the friend was only able to shut the door after giving the intruder a punch. The friend then took some frightening photos of the snarling bear on the other side of the glass in the door.

RCMP say they tried to scare the bear away with an air horn and water bottles, but the bear soon returned to the house, “tried to open the door to the garage and chased a male down the street.”

Police say they consulted with a conservation officer before deciding that the up-to-250-pound (113 kilogram) bear should be killed.

RCMP said it’s the eighth bear they have had to kill on the Sunshine Coast already this summer, after receiving reports of about 500 bear-human encounters.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure