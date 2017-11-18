

A beagle named Sadie Mae is in critical condition in the Ottawa-area after being shot in the head.

The eight-year-old dog was found wandering along a trail in Carp, Ont. about a week ago. Police rushed the dog to the Ottawa Veterinary Hospital, where it was eventually transferred to the Ottawa Humane Society.

It’s unclear if the dog was shot deliberately.

X-rays showed the dog -- which caretakers have named Sadie Mae -- had six gunshot pellets embedded in its head, and extensive injuries to its skull, left eye and left ear.

“We're not sure if we'll be able to save that eye for her,” Dr. Shelley Hutchings, chief veterinarian with the Ottawa Humane Society, told CTV Ottawa.

“We are hoping to be able to save her left ear, and she has extensive soft tissue damage on that side of her head as well.”

The Humane Society says it appears Sadie Mae could’ve been suffering for several days before being found.

Sadie Mae will remain with the Humane Society for at least eight weeks while it has skull reconstruction surgery. The dog will also needs dental work and to be spayed before it can be adopted.

The Humane Society says the dog has a good chance at recovery, although its surgeries are expected to cost more than $6,780.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Matt Skube.