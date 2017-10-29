

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Kitchener, Ont., are appealing to the public for help locating a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl in an apartment building stairwell.

Waterloo Regional Police Insp. Christopher Goss said the suspect was “interrupted in the midst of the sexual assault,” which occurred around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The girl was treated in hospital for “minor injuries,” according to a statement from the police.

“It’s a rare incident but it’s a concerning one and we’re asking people in the neighbourhood to be very vigilant with their young folks,” Goss said.

The suspect “is believed to frequent the building,” according to police. He is described as white, with a slender build and light brown hair. Police say he had no beard and was not wearing glasses at the time of the assault. He was dressed in grey pants, a short-sleeved shirt with green/grey stripes and grey shoes, they say.

David Englisch, who said he has lived near the Patricia Street building for 20 years, told CTV Kitchener he is concerned.

“I have a child myself,” he said. “I’ve always been by her side just to make sure she was safe.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8345. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Natalie Van Rooy