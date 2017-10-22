Battlefords RCMP ask for help in locating missing 15-year-old girl
Maria Bluebird, 15, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 13. Police are concerned for her safety..
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 2:24PM EDT
Battlefords RCMP are requesting the public’s help in looking for 15-year-old Maria Bluebird, who was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 in North Battleford.
Bluebird is described as an Indigenous female with long brown hair, brown eyes, and braces. She is approximately five-foot six and weighs 100 pounds.
Bluebird was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey leggings, gold high-top sneakers, and a backpack with a green marking on it.
According to Battlefords RCMP, Bluebird may be going by the name Heather and/or by the surname McNiven. It is believed she may have gone to Saskatoon. Police say they are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
