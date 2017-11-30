

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of Sammy Yatim has had his bail revoked.

A source in court told CP24 that Const. James Forcillo will report to prison on Monday and begin serving his jail sentence as he awaits an appeal hearing.

Forcillo was sentenced to six years in prison last year for his role in the July 27, 2013 shooting of Yatim, which was caught on video and sparked outrage across the city.

Yatim, 18, was shot multiple times as police officers surrounded the empty street car he was on.

Forcillo was out on bail pending the appeal of his conviction, but was arrested earlier this month for allegedly failing to comply with the bail conditions.