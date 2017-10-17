A 28-year-old woman charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run has been released on bail.

Erin Wright was visibly distraught as she left a downtown Toronto courthouse on Monday, her eyes red with tears.

Wright was arrested on Saturday, following a 10-day investigation into the death of Debbie Graves.

The 63-year-old New Brunswick woman was walking on the north side of York Mills Road, in the city’s north end, when she was struck by a vehicle that mounted the curb at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Wright allegedly fled the scene in her silver 2014 Nissan Rogue crossover, and is said to have later brought the vehicle to an auto shop for repairs.

Police named Wright a “person of interest” after locating the vehicle at the shop on Oct. 11. No charges were laid until her arrest on Saturday.

Wright was taken into custody at her Toronto home. She is charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, obstruction of police and impaired driving causing death.

She was released on $101,000 bail at her second court appearance on Monday.

Police have said Wright did not cooperate with the investigation prior to her arrest. However, her lawyer Clayton Ruby argues she tried to surrender days before, but was turned away by investigators.

“She surrendered herself voluntarily, and they told her ‘No, we don’t want you yet. Go away,’” Ruby told CTV Toronto. “She’s shown that she’s a person of very good character, and she does the right thing.”

Evidence pertaining to the case is now sealed under a publication ban.

“She is presumed innocent under our constitution,” Ruby said. “Give her the benefit of whatever doubt occurs before evidence is actually called.”

According to police, Graves was visiting Toronto from Riverview, N.B. for work.

In her obituary, family described Graves as a “very creative” woman who “loved gardening, sewing, and completing ‘projects.’”

“Above all she was a devoted wife and mother,” the obituary reads. “She was at her happiest during time spent with her family.”

Wright is due back in court on Nov. 23.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong