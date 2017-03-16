

Halifax is using a little humour to ensure residents know what to do after breakfast, when they’re left with a frying pan full of greasy, sizzling bacon fat.

Halifax’s water utility says too many residents are pouring bacon fat and other cooking oils down the drain, and it’s clogging up the wastewater system. So, they commissioned a video, titled ‘How to Bacon Responsibly,” to show residents the right way to dispose of the greasy leftovers.

It begins with all the bacon-laced recipes one could imagine cooking or baking at home, including bacon-apple pie.

“Bacon is a fantastic ingredient which gives you the power to make anything taste better,” the narrator says in the video’s opening.

James Campbell, of Halifax Water, says they are trying to use a little bit of humour to try and shed some light on a pretty serious problem.”

The video uses a simple experiment to shows what happens when cooking fat gets into the wastewater system. It’s known as a “fatberg” (like iceberg, get it?).

When such a large amount of fat cools and then hardens into a something the size of a bus, water utilities must send large trucks with vacuums to suck up the “fatbergs” and properly dispose of them. It’s an added cost to the city: The trucks are expensive and the endeavour requires hard labour.

Some residents know what you’re supposed to do with bacon fat and other oils:

“I’ll just throw it in a can, and end up throwing it in the garbage,” one woman told CTV Atlantic.

But Halifax Water said, ideally, residents should be putting their bacon fat waste in the green organics bin.

If the notion of a “fatberg” in the public sewer system isn’t enough to frighten you, consider this: Bacon fat and other greases that are poured down the drain will clog up your home’s pipe system long before it makes its way to the city’s sewage system, resulting in a possible sewer backup into your house and an expensive repair and cleanup bill.

