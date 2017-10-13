

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a 24-hour span.

A news release from Vancouver police says paramedics called officers to an apartment in the city's east end Friday afternoon.

Const. Jason Doucette says they found a deceased woman and some uninjured people, but it appears the suspect fled before emergency crews arrived.

The woman has not been identified and police have not released her cause of death, but Doucette says investigators do not believe it was a random incident.

Police are also looking for clues in the fatal stabbing of a man in east Vancouver Thursday night.

Doucette says the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was rushed to hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made, but detectives say that attack also does not appear to be random.

The deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides in Vancouver this year.